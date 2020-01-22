TUPELO -- James Nichols, 79, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11 AM at New Hope Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 10 AM - Service Time only Saturday at the church.

