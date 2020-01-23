TUPELO - James Nichols, 79, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Home after a battle with dementia. James was born in Tupelo, MS on June 1, 1940 to Robert Edward Nichols and Willie B. Harris Starling. He was born and raised in Tupelo and graduated from Tupelo High School as part of the class of 1958. James was a manager at Gibsons Discount Center most of his working life. James loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Heritage Heights Baptist Church in Laurel, MS where he served as a deacon. He loved to collect eagles, was an avid Mississippi State fan, and his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grands. James was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Patricia Beggs Nichols; sister, Beverly Nichols Yancy; brother, Bobby Carl Nichols; and grandson, Monty Nichols. He is survived by his second wife, Lou Anne Bettencourt Nichols; his children, Nick Nichols (Teri) of Tupelo, Scott Nichols (Teresa) of Mooreville, Chad Nichols (Julie) of Paragould, AR, Josh Nichols (Kayla) of Laurel, Sam Nichols of Laurel, Tracy Lyle (Greg) of Tupelo, and Lenore Saget (Brad) of Hurley; his brothers, Johnny Nichols of Baldwyn, and Billy Nichols (Hope) of Saltillo, MS; his grandchildren, Chris, Corey, Ty, Cooper, Caleb, Anna Carlisle, Elizabeth Nichols, Logan and Mary Morgan Lyle, Ellie and Lillie Saget, and Kaden Stevison; and his great-grandchildren Aiden, Carson, Olivia, Aubrey, Anniston, and Ruthie Nichols. A memorial service celebrating James's life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church in the Tater Hills community east of Tupelo, with his cousin Bro. Steve Nichols officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time Saturday only at New Hope Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tupelo - Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2142, Tupelo, MS 38803, and the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com or they may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
