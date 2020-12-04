Leroy Russell Nichols, Jr., 68, passed away Wednesday, December 02, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation starting at the funeral home Saturday, 1:30 PM until service.

