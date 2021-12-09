Judith "Judy" Nichols (69) went to her Heavenly home on December 8, 2021. She was born July 25, 1952 to the late Thomas Horton and Rubenia Prater Horton. She was a Christian who loved the Lord. She was a RN, BSN and was working on her Master's Degree when she retired. She worked at North Mississippi Medical Center for 30 years until her retirement in 2012 due to her health. While working at NMMC, she made many life long friendships and made a positive impact on everyone who knew her. She loved her family with all her heart as they loved her. She will be missed immensely, but the precious memories we have of her will remain in our hearts until we see her again. A memorial service remembering her life will be 2 pm Saturday, December 11, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Visitation will be 12-2 Saturday at the funeral home. Judy is survived by her daughters, Sharon Kennedy (Sam) of Tupelo and Michelle Harper of Pontotoc; her son, Michael Nichols of Baldwyn; her brother, Tommy Horton (Glinda) of Tupelo; her sister, Linda Horton (Jerry) of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Braxton Harper, Jenna Adams (Cody), Karlee Harlow (Hunter), Kimberly Hughes (Nathan), Kaitlyn Nichols (Malcom), Scott Nichols, Tiffany Johnson ("Chico") and Adam Johnson; 17 great-grandchildren, 6 bonus grandchildren and 16 bonus great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Becky Johnson and Mary Nix and her grandson, Brett Harper. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
