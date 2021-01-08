Kathy Wiseman Nichols, 56, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born September 5, 1964 to the late William Wiseman and Marcie Johnson Wiseman in Arkansas. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. Kathy worked for Sprint Mart for 16 years where she won numerous awards for excelling at her job. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Memorial services will be private at a later date. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her mother; Marcie Wiseman, of AR, fiancé, Eddie Jones of Fulton, 2 daughters; Jennifer (Chris) Langford of Tremont, and Cassandra (Jeremy) Graham, of Pontotoc, 2 sons; Cody (Lakin) Nichols of New Site, and Jathon Jones of Fulton, 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sister; Pat (Larry) Reeves of Osceola, AR, brother; Danny (Carol) Wiseman of Bono, AR, 2 special friends, Monica Summers and Candace Hester, both of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her father; William Wiseman, son; Nick Nichols, and a grandson, Jason Graham. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
