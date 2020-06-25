Lovis Lou Nichols Little, 79, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home in Pearl, MS. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Byram, MS. She will be remembered by her smile, laughter, and wit. She is survived by her sisters, Margie McCrary and Martha Durham; children, Liz Owens and Steve Little; grandchildren, Ashley Brannon, Shelby Smithey, Mac Little, Zac Little, and Jared Little; and great-granddaughter, Piper Smithey. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Troy Little. Services will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Pastor Mike Stancil officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Anthony Brannon, Jacob Brannon, Zac and Mac Little, Jared Little, and Tyler Owens. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 5-7PM and Saturday, June 27, 10AM until service time.
