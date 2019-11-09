WHEELER -- Martha Jane Nichols, 65, passed away Friday, November 08, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.