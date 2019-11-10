Martha Jane Nichols (65) passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, online shopping and spending time with her family. Services are 1 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Shook and Bro. Marty Roberts officiating. Burial will be in the Allen Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday at the funeral home. She is survived by her sons, Johnie Nichols, Jr. of Wheeler, Kevin Nichols (Jodi) of Booneville and Allen Nichols (Kayla) of Wheeler; her brothers, Randy Hutcheson (Brenda) of Wheeler and Wayne Hutcheson (Mary) of Baldwyn; her sisters, Shena Murphy of Baldwyn and Lisa Hutcheson of New Site; her grandchildren, Blake Nichols (Samantha), Ariel Champion (Joey), Amber Nichols (Weston Spencer) and Ashton Nichols and her great-grandchildren, Conlee Nichols and Johnie Parker Nichols. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnie Nichols, Sr.; her granddaughter, Leah Nichols; her parents, Randle "Cotton" and Emily Hutcheson; her sister, Patricia Henry and her brothers, Stanley, Danny and Ronald Hutcheson. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
