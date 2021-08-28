Nettleton-Melissa Ann "Lisa" Presley Nichols, 67, met her Creator and rejoined her family members who went before her after a extended illness. She died Friday, August 27, 2021 at the University of Alabama-Birmingham Medical Center. Born in Tupelo to the late Hershel Presley and Teresa Oline Fower Presley on August 28, l954, Lisa was a lifelong resident of the Nettleton area. She spent her working life as a seamstress for Reed's Manufacturing and Lucky Star, both in Nettleton. Lisa was always the life of the party always encouraging and making others happy. She loved the outdoors, fishing and deer hunting and loved watching wrestling and scary movies on TV. A big Elvis fan, she attended CrossPointe Fellowship in Nettleton. Lisa enjoyed dining out often and loved her family especially doting over her grandchildren, who called her Mamaw. A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Today, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jeff Martin and Bro. Wayne Sadell officiating. Private burial will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time today at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Lisa is survived by her husband, James Nichols, Jr., to whom she married in l976; her only child, James "Billy" Nichols, III and her favorite daughter in law, Tonya Nichols all of Nettleton; her grandchildren, Chasity Barnes (Christopher) of Marietta, Baylee Nichols and Kelsie Nichols both of Nettleton. her siblings, Shelia Loden of Mantachie, Wendell Jones (Brad) of Mantachie, Wade Presley (Pam) of Nettleton, Ronnie Presley of Nettleton and Cindy Cooper of Savannah, Ga. and her many nieces and nephews; a sister in law, Tricia Johnson Presley of Nettleton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, a brother, Wayne Presley and an infant brother, Robbie Presley. Pallbearers will be Kirby Turner, Kip Loden, Chris Loden, Brad Underwood, Wayne Presley and Randall Harlow. Honorary pallbearers will be Chandler and Wade Presley. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 3 PM today at www.hollandfuneraldirector.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
