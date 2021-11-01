Nicky Ray Nichols, 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center after an extended illness. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mr. Nichols will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. prior to the funeral. Bro. Bobby Hankins and Greg Jones will officiate and a private burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. Nicky was born February 14, 1954, in Tupelo, MS, to Olen and Qua Nichols. He graduated from Mantachie High School in 1972. He furthered his education at Itawamba Community College where he excelled in football. He completed his education at Mississippi State University earning a degree in Forestry. He was a lifetime member of Centerville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and on numerous committees. He worked his entire career at the Mississippi Department of Transportation. He also cruised timber and enjoyed raising produce. Nicky was an avid outdoorsman especially enjoying deer and turkey hunting. His proudest moments were with his two grandsons. Survivors include his wife Pam Hankins Nichols of 44 years; one daughter, Joni (Derek) Thompson of Mantachie; one brother Tony (Cindy) Nichols of Mantachie; two grandsons, Brody and Ty Thompson of Mantachie; brothers-in-law, Jimmy (Anita) Young of Ecru, Mike Hankins of Mantachie, Tim (Theresa) Hankins of Booneville, Phil (Marnie) Hankins of Oakland, TN, and Steve (Jan) Knight of Corinth; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bobby and Joann Hankins of Booneville; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends. He was preceded in death by his father Olen Nichols and mother Qua Summers Nichols, and one sister, Julia Young. Pallbearers will be Ben Mears, Dr. Mac Nichols, Craig Young, Mike Hankins, Tim Hankins, Phil Hankins, Steve Knight, Phillip Pitts, David Morris, Tim Sheffield, Nathan Cooley, Steve Hughes, Mike Campbell, Kirk Tharp, and Jimmy Young. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-nephews and church family. Condolences may be shared with the Nichols family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
