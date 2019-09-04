Olen Ray Nichols, 94, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born March 20, 1925, in the Centerville community, to Cliff and Willie Ethel Roper Nichols. Olen grew up one of ten children, and being in a large family, he learned the value of family and hard work. He served his country in the U.S. Navy while stationed in the South Pacific during World War II. After returning home from service, he married Ella Qua Summers, and together they raised three children. Olen was a skilled brick mason by trade. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening, especially tomatoes and sweet potatoes. Olen was a faithful member of the Centerville Baptist Church from a young age. He grew in grace and thankfulness daily. He will be remembered for his "belly laugh" and gentle demeanor. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Greg Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Nicky Nichols (Pam), Tony Nichols (Cindy), both of Mantachie; one son-in-law, Jimmy Young (Anita) of Ecru; four granddaughters, Julie McCrory (Rhett), Joy Franks (Bryan), Joni Thompson (Derek), and Maggie Young (Craig), all of Mantachie; one grandson, Dr. Mac Nichols (Joli) of Oxford; seven great grandsons, Chase Mitchell, Ben Mitchell, Will Loden (Jessica), Jesse Loden, Brody Thompson, Ty Thompson, and Peyton Young; one great granddaughter, Bessie Rose Nichols; two sisters, Clytee Barber of Tupelo and Corinne Bolton of Memphis, TN; several nieces and nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Qua Nichols; one daughter, Julia Young; four sisters, Lucille Barber, Myrtis Haynes, Winnie Minga, Geraldine Sessions,; three brothers, Lloyd, Jack Albert, and Cratus Nichols. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
