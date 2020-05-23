Margaret J. "Penny" Nichols died Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House, at the age of 70. A native of Tupelo, she was born December 1, 1949 to James Theron and Margaret Nichols at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Penny was a graduate of the Mississippi University for Women with a major in art. She continued to paint until her recent illness. Survivors include a son James Turas and his wife, Maria, of Illinois; a daughter, Mary Margaret Turas of Illinois; her brother, James Theron Nichols Jr. and his wife, Lisa DeFeo Nichols of Tupelo; one nephew, Trey Nichols (Meredith) of Woodstock, Georgia; and two nieces, Meagan Nichols of Atlanta, Georgia and Lauren Nichols of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private family graveside service will be held at White Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Olin McBride officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, The Sanctuary Hospice House, or the North Mississippi Boys and Girls Club. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
