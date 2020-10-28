Roger Dale Nichols, 70, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Jesus came and retrieved this big, ole robust mountain of a man and freed him from Covid pneumonia. He was born June 6, 1950 at Baldwyn Hospital to the late Casper Clyde Nichols and the late Virginia Hall Nichols. He was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran. In earlier years, he worked for Verona, Mantachie, and Fulton Police Departments. He was also a deputy for Itawamba Sheriffs Department. He was retired from Tombigbee Electric Power Association after 33 years of service. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Christian Motorcycle Association, Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion, and VFW. A family man of many talents whether it be bass fishing, bowling, or golfing and had a special gift of gab. He shared unconditional love with his dog and faithful companion, Barkley. Everyone in the area would see a pink golf cart with Barkley sitting high on back, with her master at the wheel. These two were known far and wide. His favorite places were: The Outpost Restaurant in Pickwick, TN, Fulton Country club, and Dulaney's Grocery, hanging with his many friends. He had a love of Harley Davidson motorcycles and is probably riding one up in Heaven today. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Ann Mabus Nichols of Fulton; son, Christopher Blake Adams; sisters: Mae Humble of Nettleton, Janie Kimble of Calhoun, LA, and Melissa Turner of Booneville; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Due to Covid pandemic, there will be no public services. A private graveside service will be held Friday at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with his nephew, Terry Paul Graham, officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church or a charity of your choice in honor of Roger. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
