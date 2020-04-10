Sammy Leonard Nichols, 66, a lifelong resident of Union County and husband of Pamela Gail Lehmann Nichols, departed this life April 9, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following an illness of several months. There will be a private family graveside service honoring the life of Mr. Nichols at 2 PM Saturday, April 11 at the New Harmony Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A Christian, Mr. Nichols was a graduate of East Union High School and was employed as a vehicle mechanic for the Transport Trailer Service in Tupelo before his retirement. He will be remembered as an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and fellowshipping with deer camp friends. Sammy will be remembered for his love of family, friends and the community where he lived his entire life. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Ashley Nichols (Michael) of New Albany and Renee Swords (Nathan) of Ecru, two sisters, Sheila Jones (Phillip) of New Albany and Machell Huene of Wilmington, NC, three brothers, Kenneth Nichols (Sheila), David Nichols and Andy Nichols, all of New Harmony Community, three grandchildren, Lauren, Jacob and Madison and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Herman Sam and Dorothy Holmes Nichols. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to s are memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)539-7000
