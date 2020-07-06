PONTOTOC -- Phyllis Lane Nichols Tidwell, 77, passed away Sunday, July 05, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on 10AM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on 4-8PM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery.

