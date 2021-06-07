Virgie Nichols Williams, 86, passed away June 6, 2021 her home in Oxford, MS. She worked at the glove factory for several years then went to Action, where she met many ladies that became life long friends. She loved riding horses. She retired and spent her time fishing and taking care of her yard. She is survived by her son, Steve Williams; daughter-in-love, Christy; grandkids, Dixie Nelson(Mark), Alison Gann(Duck), Tori Goolsby, Jock Williams, Denise Ribeiro, Josh, Austin, and Hank Williams; 16 great-grandkids; and 2 great-great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Williams(Baldie); mother, Lillie B. Naron Nichols; sister, Catherine Skelton; father-in-law, Lonnie Williams, and mother-in-law, Cora Mae Williams. Visitation will begin at 12PM Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and continue to service time of 2PM. Bro. Linn Hughes will officiate. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Cody Hall, Will Hall, Duck Gann, Mark Nelson, Brandon McCord, and Glen Baggett. Honorary Pallbearer: John Michael Gregory.
