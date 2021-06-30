Charles William "Billy" Nicholson, 87, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Born on April 23, 1934 in Lee County, he was a son to Elmer Grady and Leola Kendrick Nicholson. He was raised in Nettleton and attended school at Pine Grove, Wren, and Nettleton. At an early age, he knew the value of hard work and was employed by Futorian. He later retired from Palmer Bodies in Amory. He was married to the former Alice Curry on August 5, 1955 and he was a long-time member of the South Nettleton Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Billy enjoyed woodworking and tinkering on just about anything. He was a handyman and was able to fix anything that was broken. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Sammy Legon and Bro. Jeff Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Gray's Cemetery. In addition to his wife, Alice Nicholson, he is survived by his two sons, Billy Michael Nicholson (Kristi) of Dandridge, TN and Tony Richard Nicholson (Sandy) of Wren; one daughter, Mitzi Nicholson Inlow (Ricky) of Burnsville; one sister, Pat Carter of Florida; grandchildren, Jason Nicholson (Lisa), Bill Nicholson, Nikki Copley (Ben), Joshua Plunkett (Christy), Joey Plunkett (Katie), Richard Nicholson, Toni Kay Owens (John), and Erica Nicholson; and a host of great and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Jason Nicholson, Bill Nicholson, Joshua Plunkett, Joey Plunkett, and Richard Nicholson. Visitation will be on Friday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
