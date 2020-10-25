NETTLETON -- Matthew Corey Nicholson, 36, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at North MS Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on October 27, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Nettleton. Visitation will be on October 27, 2020 12:00-2:00 at Chapel Tisdale-Lann Nettleton. Burial will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.

