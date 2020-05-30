Okolona - We lost our beloved mother, Selma Nicholson, who passed away at the Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona, MS at the age of 97. She was born on December 6, 1922 in Carbon Hill, Alabama to Henry McRae and Cynthia Ollie Jane Clark McRae. She attended school in New Castle, AL and married Glenn Nick Nicholson and lived in Nettleton, MS. They later moved to Okolona where they made their home for the rest of their lives. In her earlier life she worked picking cotton. She also worked at the ammunition plant in Prairie, MS during World War II and later Delmeade Slack Mfg. for 18 years. Her last employment was at the Chickasaw County Court House until she retired at the age of 77. She loved working in her flower and vegetable garden, and won The Yard of the Month on several occasions for having the most beautiful flowers in Okolona. A celebration of life service will be at 3 PM, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister David Sullivan and Bro. Rick Ball officiating. A graveside service will follow at Mullins Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 PM to service time only. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com or e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Nicholson, three brothers, Grafton McRae, James McRae, and Vernon McRae, two sisters, Opal Carter and Mary Ruth Lawley, and one son-in-law, Richard Burt Stacey. She is survived by two sons, Danny Nicholson and wife, Rebecca of Houlka, MS, H.L. Nicholson and wife Dorothy of Athens, AL and one daughter, Brenda Stacey of Birmingham, AL. 3 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Granddaughter, and 1 Great Great due in the Fall. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Barry Nicholson, Brandon Stacey, and grandson-in-law, Jeff McPeters and great-grandsons, Chase Hester, Landon Nicholson and Jake Nicholson. Honorary pallbearer will be Minister David Sullivan.
