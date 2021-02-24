Emma Jane Lawrence Nickles, 95, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2021, at her home. She was born on May 25, 1925, in Birmingham, AL, the only child of Bob Houston Lawrence and Martha Elizabeth Jones Lawrence. In grade school, she moved with her family to Aberdeen, MS. Jane graduated from Aberdeen High School and attended the University of Mississippi. Jane married Mercer Chartos Nickles, Jr. on May 19, 1946, and they were married 68 years until his death on June 27, 2014. Until recent years, Jane was a very active and vibrant member of First United Methodist Church. As a 50 year member of the Tombigbee Chapter, NSDAR, she served several chairmanships on the chapter and state level. She and her daughter, Nancy, shared a common interest in the Cameo Society. For many years, she was active in the Aberdeen Garden Club, was a member of the Wednesday Bridge Club, and always enjoyed participating in civic and social opportunities in Aberdeen. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Nickles Hatfield of Westfield, NJ, and Elizabeth Nickles Rogers (Jameson) of Tupelo, MS, her grandchildren David Hatfield (Genevieve Monette) of Cranford, NJ, Richard Hatfield (Jennifer) of Basking Ridge, NJ, Andrew Hatfield of Westfield, NJ, Elizabeth Rogers Parvarandeh (Behrooz) of Atlanta, GA, John Rogers (Mawufemor) of Oxford, MS, her great-grandchildren Lawrence Hatfield, Katie Hatfield, Alex Hatfield, John Parvarandeh, Evans Parvarandeh, Sitso Rogers, Fafa Rogers, and her cousin Ann Bradley Smith of Aberdeen, MS. Due to Covid19, there will be no visitation. A family graveside service celebrating Jane's life will be held. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 93, Aberdeen, MS 39730, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity of your choice.
