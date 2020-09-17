UNION COUNTY -- Travis Dan Niemann, Jr., 57, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A private family burial is planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Goliad, TX. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.

