Travis Dan Niemann, Jr., 57,resident of Iuka, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at North Miisissippi Medical Center in Tupelo follwing a brief illness. A private family service is planned with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Goliad, TX. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Travis was born March 5, 1963 in Refugio, TX and is the son of Elizabeth Jane Slaughter Porter (Fred) of Refugio, TX and the late Travis Dan Niemann, Sr. He received his education in the Texas Public School System and was employed in the construction industry for most of his life. A Christian and self taught artist, Travis will be remembered for his independent, free spirited lifestyle. His passion was traveling and he enjoyed seeing the beauty of our country. Anyone familiar with Frank Sinatra's song "I Did It My Way" already has a glimpse of Travis Niemann's life philosophy. The first few lyrics in particular best represents his life and now his death.... " And now the end is near and so I face the final curtain my friend, I'll say it clear, I'll state my case of which I'm certain, I lived a life that's full, I've traveled each and every highway and more, much more than this...i did it my way." In addition to his mother and step-father, survivors include three sisters, Rebekah Keller, Cindi Hedrick and Amanda Head, two brothers, Fred James and Eric Ray, fourteen nieces and nephews and long time friend, Barbara Sue Mowery. He was also preceded in death by his loyal canine companions that Travis referred to as his sons, , "Rebel" and "Jake". The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Travis's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.(662)539-7000
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.