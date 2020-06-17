BOONEVILLE - JACINTO -- Laverne Trimble Nipper, 74, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Residence in Booneville - Jacinto. Services will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church at Jacinto. Visitation will be on 2pm until service time at at the church. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Associated Family Funeral Home & Cremation - Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).

