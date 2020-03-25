Doyle Ray Nix, 70, resident of Myrtle and beloved husband of Anita McCauley Nix, departed this life Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County following a brief illness. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be at 2 PM Thursday, March 26 at Covenant Church located at 800 Moss Hill Dr., New Albany, MS 38652 with personal reflections given by Bro. Bob Pugh. Burial will be Thursday, March 26 at Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery near Hamilton, AL. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Nix was born January 24, 1950 in Hamilton, AL, the son of L.M. and Quilla Frost Nix. He received his education in the Hamilton Public School System and was employed as a truck operator for Martin Trucking Co for 20 years before retiring. A member of Covenant Church in New Albany, Mr. Nix adored his grandchildren, enjoyed a good game of golf and strumming his bass guitar. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Christy Williams (Joe) and Shelly Thompson (Bobby), two sons, Adam Nix and Stephan Nolen, one sister, Carolyn Baldridge (Larry), one brother, Dwain Nix , seven grandchildren, Tony Willilams, Bo Williams, Makenzie Nix, Blake Thomspn, Collin Nolen, Stephenie Nolen and Shelby Thomspn and two great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Paige Lucas , two brothers, Ragnal Nix and Dois Nix (Becky). The family request that memorials be directed to Covenant Church inNew Albany. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Nix family at nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)539-7000
