UNION COUNTY -- Doyle Nix, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, March 26 at 2 PM at Covenant Church in New Albany. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Methodist Cemetery in Hamilton, AL.

