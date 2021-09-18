Gena Umfress Nix, 83, left her earthly home for her Heavenly home on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Born in Tilden, Mississippi on March 16, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Kelly "Kell" Umfress and Myrtle Riley. In April 1955, she married the love of her life, Perry Junior Nix. Gena worked at Amory Garment for many years. She was a member of Gregory Chapel Baptist Church. She served as a Sunday School teacher for many years at Trace Road Baptist Church. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed camping in Waterloo, Alabama with family and friends. When she was not working, she enjoyed spending time in her garden tending to her beautiful flowers. Her favorite pastime was going with Pawpaw and Marcus to Dirt Cheap and then enjoying a delicious hamburger. A loving Christian wife, mother, and Mawmaw who was very smart and always had advice to share whether it was about cooking, cleaning, and especially gardening. Most of all, she loved the Lord and was always quoting from the Bible. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her pure joy. She loved being a Mawmaw! Gena is survived by her children, Debra Nix Johnson (Gary), Amory, and Tim Nix (Jenny), Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Brandon Johnson (Kalissa), Smithville, Whitney Carroll (Jeremy), Amory, and Noah Nix, Birmingham, AL; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Adalyn Johnson and Ella Shea and Will Perry Carroll; brother, Marcus Umfress (Diane); sisters, Freeda Bray and Faye Stanley; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Perry Nix; sisters, Martha Janice Umfress, Patsy Mixon, Nadine Nix, Vera Fikes, Charlene Kyle George, Rose Fielder; and brothers, Wayne Umfress, Kelly Umfress, Paul Umfress, Roy Umfress, Burgess Umfress, Lawrence Umfress, Homer Umfress, and Doc Umfress. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Stanley, Wade Umfress, Chris Umfress, Shane Umfress, Jeff Umfress, Noah Nix, Brandon Johnson, Rowan Johnson, and Jeremy Carroll. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nicky Bray, David Umfress, and Bradley Nix. Her graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Hatley Cemetery, Hatley, Mississippi with Roger Akers and Jared Conatser officiating. Visitation for family and friends will take place prior to the service at the cemetery from 12:00 pm until the service hour at the Pavilion. In lieu of inclement weather, services will be held at Hatley Missionary Baptist Church. The family would like to send a special thank you to Encompass Health, Norma Patrick, Lucy Bourgeois, and Deb Brown for their wonderful care shown to our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
