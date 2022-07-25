Jimmy Ray Nix

Jimmy Ray Nix, 64, resident of Blue Springs, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Ms. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Born January 1, 1958, in New Albany, he was the son of the late James and Leona Jones Nix. He received his education from the Union County public school district and was employed as an auto mechanic throughout his life. A Christian, Mr. Nix adored his family, especially his grandchildren and made anyone around him laugh with his dry sense of humor. In his early years, you could find him riding horses or at the drag strip racing cars. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 46 years, Dee Randles Nix of Blue Springs, three daughters, Jennifer Nix of Jackson, Jessica Nix of Ingomar and Brooklyn Goodwin of Blue Springs, one son, Airen Goodwin of Ecru, one sister, Barbara Mason, one brother, Charles Junior Raines, three grandchildren, James, Kyle and Bailee Dean and six great grandchildren. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Nix family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.

