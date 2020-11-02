Joann Nix, 84, passed away Saturday October 31, 2020 at Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona, MS. She was born December 20, 1935 to William Claude Nix and Zola Nix of Pontotoc County. She loved seeing and collecting classic and unique cars and also enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her nieces, Betty Webb of Senatobia, MS and Lisa Durham of Springville, AL; and several great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Zola Nix; her father, William Claude Nix; and her brother, Morris Gale Nix; and her niece Sherry Hunter. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4th at 10 am at Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.