Smithville- John William Nix, 76, passed away peacefully at his residence in Smithville on Monday, August 19, 2019. Born in Dexter, Missouri, on September 12, 1942, he was a son of the late Columbus Perry and Pearlie Ethel Vaughn Nix. John moved to Amory, where he remained the rest of his life. He was of the Baptist faith. In 1996, he retired from True Temper after 31 years of service. John is survived by his loving wife, Lynda Sue Branham Nix, Smithville; sons, John Alan Nix, Smithville, John Anthony "Tony" Nix, Smithville; daughter, Lynda June Harbin (Eddie), Amory; three grandchildren: Cross Nix, Nicole Nix, Jodie Moses; and brothers, Perry Nix (Gina), Amory, Charles Wilbern (Mary Joyce). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Nix; and sisters, Ruby Smith, Vela Cantrell, Faye Southard. A graveside service will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Hatley Cemetery in Hatley, with Bro. Scott Carter officiating. Pallbearers will include John's nephews.
