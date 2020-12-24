Kenneth "Red" Nix, 72, passed away December 23, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. He liked to hunt and sing, spend time at deer camp, cook, and stay on facebook. He enjoyed talking to old friends and talking about driving trucks. He also liked spending time with Katie Bug. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Nix; daughter, Summer Nix; son, Jon Nix; sisters, Dianne Simmons(Jimmy) and Bobbie Bridges; and his granddaughters, Katie Campanaro, Dakota Campanaro, Abby Pace, and Lexi Rogers. He is preceded in death by his mother, Era Nix; father, Thurman Nix; and his brothers, Henry, Bud, Jigs, and Donald Ray Nix. Visitation will begin at 10AM, Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with services beginning at 2PM. Bro. David Westmoreland will officiate. Burial will follow in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Mitch Nix, Kelly Mahan, Joey Campanaro, Adam Bridges, Danny Bridges, and Joey Bridges. Honorary Pallbearers are Water Hole Hunting Club.
