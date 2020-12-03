Nellie Nix, 88, passed away Wednesday, December 02, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Services will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Aberdeen.

