Perry Junior Nix, 85, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at his residence in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021, 11:00 AM at Hatley Cemetery. Visitation will be on 10:30 - 11:00 at the cemetery. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery.

