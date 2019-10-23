Susie Mae Nix, 103, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born May 31, 1916, to Ellis and Virgie Champion. She attended Zion Rest School. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing gardening, cooking and fishing. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Jones and Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Zion Rest Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, A.C. (Eunell) Nix and Tommy G. (Kathy) Nix; two daughters, Joyce Pounders and Carolyn (Benny) Downs; six grandsons, Mitchell (Jeanice) Pounders, Tony (Angie) Pounders, Tracy (Emily) Nix. Jason Nix, Benjie (Lisa) Downs and Denjie Downs; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Azzle Nix; her parents; three brothers; two sisters; and a son-in-law, Roy Pounders. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M.at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
