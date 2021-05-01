Melvin H. Nixon, 68, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his residence in Iuka. Services will be on Sunday, May 2, at 3:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 2, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.