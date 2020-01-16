RIPLEY, MS -- Dora Edith Culwick Noakes, 86, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Saturday January 18, 2020 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday January 18, 2020 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.

