Betty Ballard Noble, 84, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born March 17, 1938 to the late Shirley Lee Ballard and the late Lillie Gregory Ballard in Itawamba County. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed gardening, cooking, bird watching, helping those in need and spending time with her family and friends. Services will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday July 5, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Tuesday July 5, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Harvey Noble of Fulton, daughter; Stephanie Jayne Cobb of Fulton, son; Randy (Carolyn) Moore of Fulton, granddaughter; Ashley (Michael) Hatch of Houston, TX, 2 grandsons; Nathan Kelly of Los Vegas, NV, and Nicholas (Kayla) Corbell of Mantachie, great grandson, Alex Corbell of Mantachie, and 1 sister; Mildred (Bobby Joe) McFerrin of Mantachie. She was preceded in death by her parents; Shirley and Lillie Ballard, 2 brothers; Bobby Ballard, and James Allen Ballard. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
