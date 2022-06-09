Mildred Inez Noe, 92, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022. She was born February 15, 1930 to Ephraim Davis and Eula Tommie Brackeen Davis. She was a retired laundress from Oak Forest Hospital. She enjoyed garage sales, pulling slots, sewing, and cooking. Her love was her family and her church. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Hickory Flat. Services for Mrs. Noe will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00am at United Funeral Service with Bro. Richard Wilder officiating. A visitation will be Friday, June 10 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, also at United. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park. Those who will carry on her memories are three daughters, Sharon Noe, Helen Russo (Frank) and Sue Jensen; three sons, Dewey Noe (Fran), Terry Noe (Debbie) and William Noe (Michelle); 22 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; Charles Alvis Noe, four sons, Charles R. Noe, Thomas Noe, Robert Noe and Larry Noe; a son-in-law, Milton Jensen; and her siblings, R.C. Davis, Elizabeth Horn, Wayne Davis, Joe Davis and Gwen Wood. Pallbearers will be Terry Noe, William Noe, Joseph Russo, Chuck Noe, Steve Noe and Anthony Russo. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
