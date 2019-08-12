Gerald Van Nolan, 81, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Union County Health and Rehab. He was born February 7, 1938, in Bruce, MS., to Eulet F. Nolan and Mary Elizabeth Clark Nolan. He was a veteran of the Mississippi National Guard. He was the former owner of Nolan's Grocery and was a member of Myrtle United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Myrtle United Methodist Church with Rev. Eugene Stockstill, Rev. Bobby Irvin, and Rev. Donnie Shuman officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by a daughter: Mary Lynn Kohl (Josh) of Charleston, SC.; a sister: Betty Nolan McNeal (William) of Hickory Flat; 3 brothers: Paul Nolan (Janice) of New Albany, Johnny Nolan (Bonnie Kay) of Boston, GA., and Donny Nolan of Myrtle; and 1 grandchild: Sidney Grace Kohl. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Ray Vance, Caleb Nolan, Gabe Medlin, Clay Johnson, Justyn Nolan, Chad Nolan, Matt Nolan, and Ron Nolan. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Roberson, Robert Merritt, Elvis Thomas, Steve Higginbotham, Jim Darden, Bob Darden, and Billy Brewer. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at United Funeral Service. The body will lie in state at Myrtle United Methodist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Memorials may be made to The Joy Sunday School Class at Myrtle United Methodist Church. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
