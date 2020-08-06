Paul Nolan, 77, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital New Albany. He was born May 20, 1943 in Bruce, MS., to Eulet and Mary Clark Nolan. He was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church. He was retired Principal of Myrtle School and former Assistant Principal of East Union School. He was a member of Oaks Country Club Golf Association. He was a member of the Union County and Mississippi State retired teachers associations and Past-President of Mississippi Professional Educators (MPE). He died 1 week before his 54th wedding anniversary. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Irwin officiating. There will be a drive-through visitation from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Myrtle School. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Janice Coffey Nolan; 2 sons: Chad Nolan (Kim) of New Albany and Matt Nolan (Beth) of Saltillo; 1 sister: Betty McNeal (William) of Hickory Flat; 2 brothers: Johnny Nolan (Bonnie Kay) of Boston, GA., and Donny Nolan of Myrtle; and 3 grandchildren: Caleb Nolan, Austin Fitts, and Ellie Fitts. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother: Gerald Nolan; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: James and Geraldine Coffey; and 1 brother-in-law: James Major Coffey. Pallbearers will be Steve Higginbotham, Sonny Tate, Elvis Thomas, Bill Brewer, Hal Hughes, Bob Darden, and Robert Merritt. Honorary pallbearers will be the Myrtle Quick Stop group, Oaks Country Club Golf friends, Ron Scott, Sid Priest, John Weeden, Sam Dowdy, and Ken Basil. The family requests memorials to the Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or Myrtle Attendance Center Paul Nolan Scholarship Fund. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
