Jimmie E. Nolen, 80, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. He was born in Monroe County, January 22, 1940 to Curtis Nolen and Ruby Smith Nolen. He was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. He was the owner of Columbus Paper and Chemical. Mr. Nolen was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a Methodist. Services will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Rev. Roger McGrew officiating. Burial will be in Hamilton Friendship Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Bolin Nolen of Hamilton, MS; one son Tim Nolen (Stacey) of Hamilton, MS; one stepson Toby Rackley of Hamilton, MS; three grandchildren Brittany Mitchell, E. J. Nolen and Dalen Rackley and four great grandchildren Kayde Mitchell, Kaylee Mitchell, Ella Nolen and Harper Nolen. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. Pallbearers will be David O'Mary, Mike Holloway, Don Holloway, Danny Holloway, Wayne Malone and J. P. Angle. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 12:00 P.M until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.