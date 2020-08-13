Syble Swords Richardson Nolen, 83, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Baptist Hospital in Columbus, MS. She was born June 20, 1937 in New Albany, MS to John William Swords and Cordie Horton Swords. She lived most of her life in Monroe County. Ms. Nolen was a salesperson for Columbus Paper and Chemicals. She was a Baptist. Services will be Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Ingomar, MS Cemetery. There will be no Visitation. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by three sons, Mike Richardson of Aberdeen, Randy Richardson (Connie) of Hamilton, MS and Donnie Richardson of Aberdeen, MS; six grandchildren Heather Barnes, Michael Richarson, Dr. Nicholas Richardson, Cole Richardson, Dr. D.J. Richardson and Justin Richardson and five great grandchildren Cassie Barnes, Hunter Barnes, Evelyn Richardson, Carson Richardson and Lane Richardson. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother John Swords and one sister Dorothy Stanford. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
