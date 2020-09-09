TUPELO -- Linda Fay Norman, 78, passed away Wednesday, September 09, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 4 PM at Liberty Cemetery in Nettleton.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.