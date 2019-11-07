BYHALIA, MS -- Marjarie Dean Norman, 70, passed away Monday, November 04, 2019, at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday November 9, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Saturday 9, 2019 1:00 until 1:50 before service at Serenity Autry Chapel. Burial will follow at Old Mt Gilliam Church Cemetery 226 North Watson -Desoto Rd Byhalia . Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.