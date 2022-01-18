Brent Norris, 48, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 22, 1973 in Amory, MS to the late Chester Eugene Norris and Ethel Lynette Grimes Norris. He was a 1991 graduate of IAHS. He also graduated from ICC and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Theology. He was employed at Sherwin-Williams in Tupelo where he had become a spray technician. He enjoyed studying and preaching God's Word. He was the current Pastor at Burntfields Baptist Church. He was an avid wood worker and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved spending time with his family. Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Allen Gullick and Bro. Kerry Nelson officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday January 19, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sandy Springs Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of almost 26 years, Misti Norris, children: Audra (Tyler) Burnett and Faith Norris; mother, Ethel Lynette Norris; brother, Brad (Angie) Norris; sister, Sheila Tackett; sister-in-law, Niki (Stuart) Weaver; nieces: Angel Hemphill, Kayla Norris, Madison Weaver; nephews: Jake Norris, Mason Weaver, Hugh (Sherie) Roberts Preceded in death by his father, Chester Eugene Norris. Pallbearers: Jake Norris, Mason Weaver, Hugh Roberts, Stuart Weaver, Donal Grimes, Corey Harper Memorials can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main St. Tupelo, MS 38801 or at www.sanctuaryhospicehouse.com Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
