Chester Eugene Norris, 81, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 6, 1940 to the late Lonnie Eugene Norris and the late Lourse Thomas Norris. He attended the Fulton Church of God of Prophecy. He was an E.M.T. for the Fulton Hospital for eleven years. He also worked for I.C.C., V.F. Outlet, and the Mall at Barnes Crossing. He loved his family and enjoyed playing music, fishing, and woodworking. . Services will be 3:00 pm on Sunday May 23, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Brent Norris, Bro. Jim Jackson, Bro. Hal Johnson, and Billy Joe Ewing officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm until service time on Sunday May 23, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Lynette Norris; daughter, Sheila (Ted) Tackett; sons: Brad (Angie) Norris and Brent (Misti) Norris; grandchildren: Angel Hemphill, Jake Norris, Kayla Norris, Audra (Tyler) Burnett, Faith Norris; sister, Hazel Nichols. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers: R.C. and Robert Norris; sisters: Maxine Martin and Frances Nichols Pallbearers will be Jake Norris, Tyler Burnett, Perry Stegall, Devin Nichols, Hayden Nichols, Matt Martin The family would like to express their gratitude to Sanctuary Hospice for their love and care during these difficult days. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
