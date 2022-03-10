Peggy Frederick North, 83, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 11, 1938, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Julius Ergo and Era Lillian Cody Frederick. She was a member of the Tremont First Baptist Church. She taught school for 20 years at Tremont Elementary School. She enjoyed playing the piano, painting, and traveling. Services will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in the Tremont First Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Terry Joe North of Fulton and Trent North of Milledgeville, TN; three daughters, Traci Crenshaw of Tremont, Tammy Wyer of Homosassa FL, and Tina Nabors of Fairview; 17 grandchildren, Ben Booth, Jessica Booth, Kaitlyn Booth, Tyler North, Tayten North, T.J. North, Patrick North, Brady North, Cody North, Amanda Morrow, Stacy Seay, Nicole Aldridge, Brittany Aldridge, Morgan Aldridge, Amanda Garrison, Jeremy Crenshaw, and Bobby Crenshaw; 13 great grandchildren; a special friend and caregiver, Dorothy Painter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill North, who died in 2008; one son, Tony North; two grandchildren, Chris North and Jade North; one brother, Richard Frederick; and her parents. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to Allison Hastings and NMMC Home Health and Hospice. Condolences may be shared with the North family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.