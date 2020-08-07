Tony R. North, 61, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born August 28, 1958 to the late Bill North and Peggy Frederick North in Memphis, TN. He was a 1976 graduate of Tremont High School and a member of Tremont First Baptist Church. On June 2, 1977, Tony married Malinda Maxcy North, and this past June they celebrated their 43rd anniversary. He owned and operated Tony's Acoustical Ceilings since 1997. Tony had a love for fishing, hunting, and bringing family and friends together with his passion of cooking and fellowship. Services will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday August 9, 2020 at Tremont First Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Moore and Bro. Kevin Brown officiating. Burial will be in Tremont First Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday August 9, 2020 at Tremont First Baptist Church. The family request that everyone wear a face mask for the visitation and funeral. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Malinda; his children, Stacy Seay, Amanda (Roger) Morrow, Cody (Ashlan) North, grandchildren, Ben (Madison) Seay, Carter Seay, Carley Seay, Aubrey Seay, Kelly Morrow, Kinsley Morrow, and Kirsten Morrow; great-grandchild, Mia Jewel Seay; mother, Peggy North; brothers, Terry North and Trent North; sisters, Tammy North, Tina (Anthony) Nabors, and Traci (Robert) Crenshaw; mother-in-law, Marcelle Maxcy; sister-in-law, Shelia Garrett; brother-in-law, Ronald (Samantha) Maxcy, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Bill North; niece, Jade North; nephew, Chris North; and father-in-law, Oneal Maxcy. Pallbearers will be Todd Farrar, Jim Cody, Frank Yielding, Jonathan Robinson, Jeremiah Brashear, and Shane Satterwhite. Honorary pallbearers are James Pittman, Hoyt Humphries, Tommy Chamblee, Gail Satterwhite, and Don Crouch. The family would like to express their thanks to Sanctuary Hospice for the wonderful care provided at home and to their community of friends for all the support, love, prayers, and food. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
