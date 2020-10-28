Thelma Louise Northcutt, 95, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Southern Magnolia, Golden, MS. She was born January 12, 1925 in Itawamba County, MS to Houston Northcutt and Effie Montgomery Northcutt. A teacher for forty-three years, she received her BS degree from Mississippi State University, her Master's degree from Florence State University and was a member of Kappa Delta Pi honorary society. Louise helped her mother at Effie's Café in Belmont for many years. She was a member of Old Bethel United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher for over forty years. Graveside services will be Friday, October 30, 2 p.m. at Old Bethel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one niece - Jan Hardin (Charles) Northport, AL; six great-nieces - Laurie Allen, Stephanie Miller, Amy Hardin, April Lamon, Jenny Jenkins and Becky Carsten; nephew by marriage - Steve Alexander; a host of great-great-nieces and nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, James Northcutt, one sister, Laverne Strickland, one niece, Cathy Alexander and two nephews, Jerry Strickland and Mack Northcutt.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.