DENNIS, MS -- Mary Lou Northington, 86, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2020, at her residence in Dennis, MS. Services will be on Sunday, February 2, 2 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 1, 6-9 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Belmont Memory Gardens.

