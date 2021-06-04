On Thursday, June 3, 2021 Randy Northington, loving husband, father, papa and brother passed from this life at age 63 to be with his Lord and Savior and a host of family and friends on heaven's bright shore. He was born on May 11, 1958 to Willorene and LeRoy Northington. He was a faithful member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where he loved his church family. He was retired from Tishomingo County Schools after thirty-two years where he was a teacher, coach, and bus driver and was the Technology Director for twenty-two years. He received three degrees from Mississippi State University and was a diehard Bulldog fan. He was a member of The Tishomingo County Amateur Radio Club, call sign N5ML. Services will be Sunday, June 6, 4 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Belmont, MS with Bro. Glenn Bridgmon officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years - Cindy; three sons and daughters-in-law - Chris (Keshia), Blake (Jessica) and Byron (Erika); five grandchildren - Davis Northington, Alma Leigh Northington, Amelia Northington, Sloane Triste and Tallin Triste; brother - Jimmy Northington (Brenda Irwin); mother-in-law - June Wood; sister-in-law-Gail Scott; brother-in-law-Alan Wood (Debra) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, Joey Lee and an infant sister, Kara Madge. Pallbearers will be Kevin Rogers, Ronnie Cook, Terry Cox, Richard Wigginton, Wayne Stanfield, Shane McDonald and Eric McDonald. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Burcham and Phil Leonard. Visitation will be Sunday, June 6, 1:30 - 4 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
